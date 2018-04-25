Fisher Cats club Ponies, 9-4

BINGHAMTON – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats nabbed the middle game from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 9-4, Tuesday night at NYSEG Stadium. One night after Binghamton’s six-run first inning, New Hampshire would score thrice in the first two frames.

On Monday, the Rumble Ponies first five batters of the first inning scored. On Tuesday, the Fisher Cats first two batters of the game would score. Jonathan Davis wasted no time, beginning the Southern Tier tilt with a solo blast, his first of the season. Bo Bichette followed with a triple into deep left-center field, allowing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s groundout to force him home. It was New Hampshire’s 12th time scoring first this season.

The Rumble Ponies couldn’t muster a run off of Jordan Romano (3-0) until the fourth inning, when Levi Michael homered for the second straight day. His two-run shot was also his third home run in the last four nights and cut the New Hampshire lead to 3-2.

Romano went 5.2 innings of three-run baseball in the victory. The three tallies are the most he’s allowed this season, while he finished one out away from his third straight quality start.

Rumble Ponies starter Andrew Church (0-3) pitched into the seventh inning despite allowing five runs over his first six frames. After allowing a pair of seventh-inning triples to Parker Cantwell and Bo Bichette, Church coughed up an RBI single to Guerrero Jr, ending his night. Church allowed eight runs (six earned) over 6.1 innings before giving way to David Roseboom. Biggio greeted the Rumble Ponies reliever by singling in the fourth and final run of the seventh, giving New Hampshire a 9-3 lead.

Michael picked up his third and final RBI of the night in the eighth inning when his sacrifice fly plated Kevin Taylor, making it a 9-4 game.

Binghamton (7-9) concludes its weeklong homestand on Wednesday evening against New Hampshire. Rumble Ponies RHP Nabil Crismatt takes the bump against Fisher Cats RHP Nick Tepesch with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at NYSEG Stadium. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES:For the second time in five games, Tim Tebow reached base in all four of his plate appearances…Andrew Church dueled against Jordan Romano on April 19, 2018…Patrick Mazeika extended his hitting streak to six games, the longest Rumble Pony hitting streak of 2018