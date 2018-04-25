Seventh inning errors punish Marauders in loss to Cooperstown

SHERBURNE – The Marauders of Sherburne-Earlville began a comeback in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, pulling within one run of the Cooperstown Hawkeyes. However, in the top of the seventh, Cooperstown added three runs to take home the 8-3 win over S-E on Tuesday afternoon.

The Marauders’ Kyle Cole scored a run in the bottom of the fourth on a single by Ben Osborne. In the next inning, Cole drove two with his base-clearing double, cutting the Hawkeye four run lead down to one.

Coming in from the bullpen in top of the fifth, Dawson Lagoe shutdown the bats of Cooperstown through one and two-thirds of work.

In the seventh, the Hawkeyes picked up their runs due to the two errors behind Lagoe for the Marauders.

“We hit the ball well again as a whole for the second game in a row.” said S-E Head Coach Jay Tackabury. “However, we lacked timely hitting and continued to make mental and physical errors that cost us most of the runs. We have to clean up our defense if we’re going to be successful this season.”