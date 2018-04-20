"Bags & Bears for Foster Care" at NHS Friday

NORWICH – Norwich High School student government is sponsoring Bags & Bears for Foster Care in the NHS Cafeteria Friday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to support Chenango County foster care.

NHS student government are asking those who are able to contribute in one of eight different ways: by donating toiletries, sponsoring a build-a-bear for $12, a cinch bag for $14, a cinch bag with a game for $17.50, a zip-top organizing utility tote for $25, a deluxe organizing utility tote for $34, or an all packed duffle or retro metro weekender for $56.

100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Chenango County foster care children.