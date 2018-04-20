By Jeanie Petersen, Sun Contributor

OXFORD – On Tuesday, April 24, at 7 p.m., the Oxford Historical Society (OHS) is presenting “Trials by Water: Historic Oxford and Area Floods” in the community room at the Oxford Memorial Library. There will be a projected photo program of flood images dating back as far as 1905, readings from detailed historical documents, a display of memorabilia, and the presentation will be enriched by recollections by members of the audience.

There are a few disastrous floods in this area's past that stand out: the years 1905, 1935, and 2006 are among the worst in our history. Devastation happened quickly; there was no time to protect property. There was horrific damage to structures and roads, many left homeless, at least one house that washed away, and sadly lives that were lost. Learn about the Smithville Flats Crazy House that took advantage of its water damage. Discussion will touch on many aspects like the cycles of weather, possible flood causes, environmental impacts, remaining damage, and positive outcomes and improvements made since.