Protesters want release of frat video deemed racist, sexist

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Protesters at New York's Syracuse University have demanded that the school release video showing racist and sexist behavior by members of a now-suspended fraternity.

The school's chancellor, Ken Syverud, described the video involving members of Theta Tau, a professional engineering fraternity, as racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities. He said the videos were turned over to the school's Department of Public Safety for possible disciplinary or legal action.