Wet grounds forces Afton Motorsports Park to postpone Friday’s practice another week; Season opener pushed back to May 4

AFTON – The unseasonably cold and wet weather pattern that has settled into the Northeast over the past few weeks has forced Afton Motorsports Park to make some significant schedule adjustments.

The Test and Tune Session that was slated to take place this Friday, April 20, has been postponed until the following Friday, April 27.

The 2018 season opener was scheduled for the 27th, has been pushed back until May 4.

“Plain and simple, it is just way too wet still,” said Afton Motorsports Park promoter Ron Ford, clearly frustrated with the circumstances. “We need many days of sunshine, warmer temps, and no moisture right now.

“There are areas of the race track and grounds we still can’t drive on due to the extreme wetness. I know everyone wants to go racing and yes it is frustrating, but we have to do what’s right for everyone involved. We can’t be racing on a sponge or have people park on a sponge and unfortunately, that is what portions of the facility are currently like.”

Ford continued, stating that the new track surface combined with the water on the ground, racers will need to get some practice before racing happens.

“It would be unfair to everyone involved if we just put everyone out there next Friday for our season opener. No one knows what the track is going to do and by having a practice beforehand, it will give us an idea to what the track is going to be like,” said Ford.

April 27 will see pit gates open at 4 p.m., with pit admission being $20. Practice will start around 6:30 p.m. and will continue until everyone has had enough hot laps.

The practice is open to any type of race car that will be running at Afton Motorsports Park in 2018. Grandstand admission is free with the donation of a canned good that will be given to the local food bank.

Opening night is now on Friday, May 4 with pit gates opening at 4 p.m., grandstand gates opening at 4:30 p.m. A mandatory pit meeting will be at 5:55 p.m. and hot laps will begin around 6:10 p.m. The first heat will start at 7 p.m. sharp.

Pit admission is $30, grandstand admission is $12, senior citizens (age 62 and up) are $10, youth aged 9 to 14 are $5, and children 8 and under are free with a paid adult admission.

In action will be the ZMK Construction Modifieds, Chambers & O’ Hara Open Sportsman, Butler Auto Sales Crate Sportsman, Rinker Insurance Agency Street Stocks, IMCA Modifieds, and Four Cylinder Trucks.

For more information on Afton Motorsports Park please log on to the World Wide Web at www.aftonmotorsportspark.com or call 607-624-3772.

Afton Motorsports Park is fast, fun, and furious....check us out.

– JR Kennerup, Afton Motorsports Park