Spartans fight through Bobcats with walk-off single; Afton’s early lead sets up big win

BAINBRIDGE – Unatego’s Paul Slawson knocked in the the game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh, scoring teammate Trevor Wincester from second to give the Spartans the 9-8 win a over Bainbridge-Guilford in a Midstate Athletic Conference contest Wednesday.

Bainbridge-Guilford had an early 2-1 lead after the first. The two teams each scored three in the second, giving the Bobcats a 5-4 advantage.

Both held each other scoreless in the third and fourth, allowing B-G to keep the lead through the first four innings played.

In the top of the fifth, the Bobcats added another two to extend their lead to three runs.

The Spartans, however, responded in the bottom of the inning tying the contest at 7-7.

Again in the seventh, B-G took the lead by scoring one run and giving them a big at a win.

After a lead-off walk was allowed by Bainbridge-Guilford’s Tom Palmatier, the Bobcats’ picked up two back-to-back outs.