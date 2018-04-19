Palmatier homers twice, Lady Bobcats remain undefeated; Deposit’s Stiles pitches perfect game against Lady Storm

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 19th, 2018

BAINBRIDGE – Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcat senior Megan Palmatier sent two over the fence, one clearing the bases in the Bobcats 12-1 rout over host Unatego Spartans Wednesday afternoon.

In the fourth inning, B-G scored five runs as a team. Four of those scored were when the bases were loaded and Palmatier stepped up to the plate, drilling a grand-slam for her fifth home run of the season.

One inning later, Palmatier sent another shot for a two-run homer. She finished 3-for-5 at the plate while batting in six Bobcat runners.

Bainbridge-Guilford’s Kori Thornton “threw the ball great,” said Bobcats’ head coach Randy Palmatier. Thornton picked up her sixth win of the season, recording five strikeouts and allowing only four hits for the Spartans.

In the circle for five and two-thirds innings, Thornton threw 73 pitches, 49 of them called strikes. Teammate Alli Miller relieved her for the final out of the inning and the seventh.


