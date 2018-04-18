Jury reviews murder trial's evidence during deliberations

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 18th, 2018

NORWICH – The jury in the Jeremy Coates' murder trial began its deliberations Tuesday, and within an hour of beginning deliberations the jurors requested additional information from the court.

Coates, 47, of Greene, is accused of killing David Green in September 2016 and is charged with first-degree murder, assault, and robbery.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday and are still trying to agree on a verdict.

The jury made several requests from the court to provide them with crime scene photos, written copy of the charges against Coates, and all of the text messages in submitted as evidence.


