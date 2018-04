Norwich High School kicked off its Spirit Week celebration with Mardi Gras Monday. From left to right, Parker Walsh, Colin Vasilow, Global Studies teacher Bethany Stratton, Jon Clarke, Lexi Taylor, Angela Carson and Business teacher Ben Truesdail show off their beads and costumes.Spirit Week continues with Tacky Tourist Tuesday, Welcome to the South Wednesday, Top of the Mountain Thursday, and Purple Pride Friday. (Photo courtesy of NCSD)