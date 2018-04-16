College-bound Sherburne-Earlville seniors to study Visual Arts

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville Art Department would like to congratulate its graduating seniors planning to pursue careers in the visual art.

Jaclyn Root will major in Computer Animation at Mohawk Valley Community College.

Angel Sheeley will major in Photography at MVCC.

Jessey Lynch wants to pursue a career in Visual Arts at a college to be determined.

Jonah Robertson will attend Pratt at Munson Williams Proctor in Utica for Photography.

Michael Doeberl is off to Mohawk Valley Community College to study Photography.

Rachel Ryan will attend Morrisville Community College to study Equine Science and Art.

Garrison French was accepted into Northern Vermont University’s Art Education program.

"We enjoy seeing all of you develop into talented young artists," said a release on behalf of S-E school district. "Good luck as you pursue your dreams!"

(Photo courtesy of SECSD)