Congress hopeful Brindisi to hold Town Hall meeting in Norwich

NORWICH – Congress hopeful Anthony Brindisi (D – Utica) will make a stop in the City of Norwich for a Town Hall meeting open to the public on Wednesday, April 25 at the Norwich Family YMCA from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Town Hall meeting will be hosted by Chenango County Democrats as Brindisi, who will challenge Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney (R – New Hartford) for New York’s 22nd congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in November, will answer questions from the audience. Brindisi is currently Assemblyman of NY District 119.