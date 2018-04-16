Second inning struggles lead to Bulldogs road win over UV

Frank Speziale Photo

NEW BERLIN – The Bulldogs of Delhi were able to put 10 runs on the board before the end of the second inning as Unadilla Valley was unable get anything going on defense or offense on Friday, taking a 17-8 home loss.

The Storm were able to get out of trouble in the first inning, only allowing one Bulldog to cross the plate. However, the second inning for Delhi at the plate resulted in nine runs produced.

Unadilla Valley’s pitchers walked a few Bulldog batters in the inning and had some trouble fielding the ball cleanly, recording a three of the team’s errors in the contest.