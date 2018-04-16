Second inning struggles lead to Bulldogs road win over UV

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 16th, 2018

Frank Speziale Photo

NEW BERLIN – The Bulldogs of Delhi were able to put 10 runs on the board before the end of the second inning as Unadilla Valley was unable get anything going on defense or offense on Friday, taking a 17-8 home loss.

The Storm were able to get out of trouble in the first inning, only allowing one Bulldog to cross the plate. However, the second inning for Delhi at the plate resulted in nine runs produced.

Unadilla Valley’s pitchers walked a few Bulldog batters in the inning and had some trouble fielding the ball cleanly, recording a three of the team’s errors in the contest.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook