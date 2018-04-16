Lady Bobcats take road win over Afton; Greene overcomes Sidney’s first inning rally to win 9-4

AFTON – A highly anticipated match-up between two of the top MAC softball teams took place on Friday, with the outcome in favor of the Lady Bobcats 3-0, over the host Afton Crimson Knights.

Through the first four innings, it was a battle between both Bainbridge-Guilford and Afton on the mound as the two teams were unable to put any runs on the board.

The Bobcats’ Kori Thornton had five strikeouts through four and two-thirds while Afton’s Tracy Hatton matched the strikeout total of five.

In the fifth, B-G tallied all three of their runs. Two of their three came when Ashley Matthews’ shot off the bat resulted with a two-run home run.