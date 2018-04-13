Tree Board votes on Arbor Day Posters

By Jeanie Petersen, Sun Contributor

OXFORD – The Village of Oxford Tree Board met in the Oxford Village Hall to vote on the 2018 Arbor Day poster contest which students of Oxford Academy’s fifth grade recently participated in. The Oxford Village Tree Board, represented by John Godfrey, Gray Stevens, Jeanie Petersen, Sandy Dain, and Jean Curtis sponsor the contest annually on the local level of the Arbor Day Poster Contest.

Oxford Academy’s fifth graders were invited to show off their artistic flare and science knowledge to demonstrate the poster theme. The theme, “New York Loves Trees” was designed by the NYS DEC to increase the student’s understanding of the importance of trees in a community and how they affect the health and well being of our environment.