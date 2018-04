NORWICH Students in SUNY Morrisville PSYC 255, along with a variety of other college clubs and organizations, have organized a 'Sunday Fun Day' event slated for this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers are inviting community members to attend the Sunday Fun Day, which will feature a health fair, trunk sale, and family friendly activities at the SUNY Morrisville Norwich extension. As admission, attendees are asked to bring canned goods, which will be donated to Roots & Wings.