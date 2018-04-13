Oxford man charged with felonies as police seize cocaine, meth, gun

OXFORD – A domestic incident in Oxford in the early hours of April 6 led to the arrest of a Greene man for multiple felony charges as state police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, a gun, and a hammer as part of its investigation.

State police announced Thursday that Joshua R. Backus, 21, of Greene was arrested at 12:02 a.m. on April 6 after Backus allegedly pushed two subjects, threatened them with a hammer, pointed a gun at the subjects and attempted to strike them with his vehicle as he left the scene prior to authorities arriving.