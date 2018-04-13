NHS Cheer hands out end of year awards

The Norwich Cheerleading Boosters recently held their end of season banquet to recognize the winter cheerleading team. Pictured are three of the members of the team, who earned special awards from their coaches. From left to right is Assistant Coach Tina Budd, Austin Matlack-Grey (Most Valuable), Katie Doliver (Coach’s Award), Americus Hebert (Most Improved) and Head Coach Marie DeSarro. The Norwich Cheerleading Booster Club would like to thank Dave Shull, Nina’s Restaurant and Lisa Fitch for catering for their event. The Norwich Varsity Cheerleaders and Coaches would also like to thank all of the organizations, businesses and individuals who supported their program throughout the season.