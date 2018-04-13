Thornton nearly perfect, Palmatier blasts grand slam in Lady Bobcats win

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 13th, 2018

BAINBRIDGE – The Lady Bobcats’ Kori Thornton was just one inning away from completing a perfect game against the Delhi Bulldogs on Wednesday.

A fifth-inning walk, however, prevented the accomplishment from happening. Thornton still pitched a complete game no-hitter in the 21-0 win over, remaining undefeated on the mound this season.

Bainbridge-Guilford catcher Megan Palmatier connected in her last at-bat of the game, which resulted in a grand slam and brought in base-runners Marissa Cuozzo, Cici French and Alexis Gombach. Scoring four runs on the play, Bainbridge-Guilford ended the game at the inning’s end due to the run-rule.


