Norwich community to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day

NORWICH – The Norwich Jewish Center is hosting an event to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day this weekend. Though the day is observed nationally on April 12, the center will hold an event this Sunday, April 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the center.

The Norwich Jewish Center will show a video about the story of Gerda Weissmann Klein, a Holocaust survivor and human rights activist.

Her autobiographical book 'All But My Life' was made into a 1995 film, 'One Survivor Remembers.' The film will be shown at the center and discussed. It won an Academy Award and an Emmy Award, and was selected for the National Film Registry.

The Norwich Jewish Center is located at 72 South Broad Street in Norwich.