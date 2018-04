CHENANGO COUNTY – As Relay for Life season gears up, the Chenango County event committee has just completed two successful fundraisers.

After postponing its annual chicken barbecue thanks to a snowstorm, the rescheduled barbecue was a smashing success as the local Relay for Life sold 600 halves of chicken.

Relay organizers offer a big thanks to Clark & Sons Poultry of Edmeston for its expert cooking, and Gates-Cole Associates of Norwich for allowing the use of its building.