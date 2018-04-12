Tickets available for scout dinner honoring Neil Bartle

NORWICH – Tickets are available for a dinner recognizing Neil Bartle as the 2018 Distinguished Citizen of the Year for his outstanding achievements in Chenango County.

Bartle will be honored by the local Boy Scouts of America Council at a dinner to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Canasawacta Country Club in Norwich. Selection was made for the award by a committee of local citizens which includes past recipients, and is co-chaired by Fred Miers and Joe Angelino. Last year’s recipient was Joe Angelino.

Bartle was born in Norwich in 1946, the seventh generation of Bartle’s to live in the area, on brother Brian’s birthday. He grew up in Oxford, and graduated high school in 1964. It was at this time, good friend Tom Cosen set up a blind date for him with Linda Martin from Norwich. In 1966 he graduated from Broome Tech with a degree in business. One of his graduation gifts was an invitation from Uncle Sam, where he furthered his education in the army from 1966 to 1968. Upon discharge he joined D.W. Bartle Coal and Oil in Oxford. When the business was sold to Reese-Baldwin Oil in 1969, Bartle managed the business for them. 1971 brought about a major change in his life when he married Linda at the United Methodist Church in Oxford. 1979 brought about another major change when David Emerson offered him the opportunity to become a partner in Thompson Fuel Service of Oxford—now known as Blueox Corporation. After some soul searching, he decided to give it a go, and the rest is history. Bartle and Emerson saw the company grow from five employees to eventually 200.