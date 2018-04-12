Troopers respond to welfare check; find marijuana growing operation

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 12th, 2018

GREENE – A Greene man was arrested for criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree, a class D felony, the misdemeanor of unlawful growth of cannabis, and the misdemeanor of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree after troopers responding to a welfare check discovered nine marijuana plants and over seven pounds of dried marijuana, troopers announced Tuesday.

Christopher J. Phillips, 51, of Greene was arrested by New York State Police on March 30 after troopers were dispatched to a residence to check on the welfare of a female and, upon being invited into the residence, discovered several marijuana plants in plain sight.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook