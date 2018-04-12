Akron Axes Binghamton Again, 4-0

BINGHAMTON – The Akron RubberDucks completed the three-game series sweep on Wednesday night at NYSEG Stadium, topping the Rumble Ponies, 4-0. RubberDucks starting pitcher Aaron Civale spearheaded the four-man shutout, tossing six innings of three-hit baseball. Binghamton gets swept after finishing off their own sweep of Portland just four days earlier.

Akron scored the game’s first four runs for the third straight night, collecting all four against Daniel Zamora in the second inning. After Willi Castro’s single and Andrew Calica’s double, Akron loaded the bases with a Joe Sever walk. That set the table for catcher Sicnarf Loopstock, whose single through the left side plated a pair. Two batters later, Ka’ai Tom’s triple off the right-center field fence pushed the early lead to 4-0.

Zamora (0-1) made his first professional start with the promotion of scheduled starter Drew Gagnon. He coughed up four runs (three earned) in his two frames, while striking out four.

Civale (1-0), meanwhile, continued the trend set by his teammates Shao-Ching Chiang and Shane Bieber. He tossed six innings of shutout baseball and struck out seven. Chiang, Bieber, and Civale, Akron’s starting pitchers in this series, combined to twirl 18.0 scoreless innings. The trio allowed just 10 hits, 2 walks, and collected 19 strikeouts.

Rumble Ponies relievers Drew Smith, Tyler Bashlor, and Adonis Uceta combined to preserve the four-run deficit after the second inning. They tossed seven hitless innings, issued just two walks, and struck out eight. The only RubberDucks who reached against the Ponies ‘pen did so on walks (2) and an error.

RubberDucks relievers countered by pitching three hitless innings. Argenis Angulo, Luke Eubank, and Dominic DeMasi walked none and struck out four.

Binghamton (3-3) hits the road after a league-wide off day on Thursday. The seven-game stretch beings Friday against Portland at Hadlock Field. The Rumble Ponies send RHP Andrew Church to the bump to face Major League rehabber LHP Drew Pomeranz. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 5:45 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES:Peter Alonso finished hitless (0-for-4) for the first time this season…Binghamton struck out a season-high 11 times…neither team had a hit after the third inning…the Rumble Ponies bullpen has 33 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.