Burke signs Letter of Intent

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 12th, 2018

Megan Burke, front row center, is pictured signing her national letter of intent to play NCAA Divison II Tennis at Roberts Weslyen in the fall. Burke was joined by her mother Nancy Burke (front left), father Jonathan Burke, and grandmother, Mary Yacano. Standing in the back row is Norwich’s Superintendent Gerard O’Sullivan, interm Athletic Director Lee Supensky, Principal Kisten Giglio, and head tennis coach John Stewart. Burke said she is excited to be play tennis at the next level and can't wait for the sall season to start. (Evening Sun Photo, Frank Speziale)

