Tornado’s speed, height and distance blow through the path of Black Knights

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Both the Norwich Boys and Girls Track and Field teams dominated their first meet of the season as the Purple hosted the Windsor Black Knights Tuesday.

Making his return to a sporting event since injuring his knee in the fall during a football game, Zack Race looked as if that injury never occurred. Race took both 100 meter and 200 meter races with a highly competitive field of sprinters. Of that field was his teammate, Eric Conant, placing second in both events.

Race and Conant were joined by teammates David Burger and Scott Tomanocy to win the 400 meter relay with a time of 44 seconds.

In the 400 meter, Tomanocy scored another Norwich win in the 400 meter event with a time of 54.4.

Norwich’s Gabe Gawronski continued his track success from the winter indoor season by winning the 800 meter, 1600 meter and was a part of the 1600 meter relay team. Nik Barber, Noah Bufalini, Stanton Baker and Gawronksi won with a time of 3:52.