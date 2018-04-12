Marauders first season appearance on field ends with a win; Norwich outhits Warriors in tough loss

LITTLE FALLS – Cody Beckwith pitched 6 innings giving up three earned runs and striking out six batters in Sherburne-Earlville’s first game of the 2018 season on Tuesday.

Helping his pitcher’s cause was catcher Jordan Zimmerman at the plate, batting 2-for-4 with a triple.

Little Falls grabbed a 2-1 lead after their at-bats of the first inning.

In the second, Sherburne-Earlville posted six runs on the scoreboard, taking a commanding 7-2 lead.

After the scoreless third by the Marauders, Sherburne-Earlville tacked on one run in both the fourth and fifth innings to extend their lead.

Attempting a late game comeback was the home team as Little Falls rallied for three runs. The Marauders, however, ended the effort to close out the game with a final of 9-7.

“I am very proud of the effort we displayed tonight,” said Sherburne-Earlville head coach Jay Tackabury. “It was the first time we’ve been on a field all season. We struggled defensively, which is something to be expected with the weather and limited time outside.

“Cody pitched great, his curveball was sharp as he was able to keep Little Falls’ hitters guessing. A lot of credit goes to catcher Jordan Zimmerman who not only hit well, but called a great game behind the plate.”