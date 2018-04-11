Model Train Club invites community to join in the fun

GREENE – The trains are preparing to leave the station, and the Greene Model Railroad Club will welcome anyone aboard for its annual Spring Train Show.

This year's Spring Train Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 21 in the Berean Bible Church (109 County Route 2, Greene, NY), and is free for all to attend.

The Greene Model Railroad Club invites those with children who are interested in model trains to come as well, and the group provide a table with trains for children to operate. Throughout the event food will be available for all, and guests can expect to see several model trains in action, along with model train vendors for those who wish to purchase their own.