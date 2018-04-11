10 republican chairs unanimously endorse McBride for State Supreme Court

NORWICH – Chenango County District Attorney Joe McBride has been unanimously endorsed in this year’s race for New York State Supreme Court Judge by all ten Republican Chairs within the Sixth Judicial District. The endorsement took place at a meeting on the Chairs last night in Norwich.

McBride is running for a seat on the State Supreme Court covering the Sixth Judicial District, which encompasses all of Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. The vacancy in this office was created by the recent retirement of Judge Kevin Dowd.

“It’s an honor to have the support of the leaders of the Republican Committees across all ten counties in the Sixth Judicial District,” said McBride. “I’ve dedicated my life and career to serving the people of our region as District Attorney for 18 years and in private legal practice earlier in my career. This experience has prepared me well for the challenging cases that face a State Supreme Court Judge.”