Crouch announces his candidacy for 13th term in assembly

BAINBRIDGE – Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch announced today that he will again seek re-election to the 122nd Assembly seat. Crouch has served in the Assembly since 1995, and he has proudly represented the Southern Tier for 23 years.

“After receiving such strong support and encouragement from my constituents, I have decided to again seek re-election to the Assembly,” said Crouch. “Serving the people of the 122nd Assembly District has been the one of the greatest privileges of my life. I promise to continue to advocate for common-sense solutions to make the Southern Tier safer for our kids, more dynamic for our families, and more affordable for our seniors."

His supporters said he is a staunch advocate for farmers, direct-care workers, veterans and sportsmen. Crouch chaired the New York State Assembly Task Force on Protecting the Rights of People with Developmental Disabilities.

He helped secure a major drug treatment center for the Southern Tier to help combat the opioid addiction problem. He’s secured record state education funding while leading the effort to return control of Southern Tier schools to parents, teachers and local stakeholders. Crouch serves on several Assembly Committees, including Ways and Means, Rules, Economic Development, Governmental Employees, Labor and Agriculture.