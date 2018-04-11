Mother arrested for allegedly assaulting 1-year-old baby

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 11th, 2018

NORWICH – A woman was arrested for assault in the second degree, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child Tuesday following a joint investigation into the assault of a one-year-old child conducted by the Norwich Police Department and the Chenango County Child Protective Services.

Jennifer M. Rahn, 31, of Norwich was arrested Tuesday morning after Norwich police were notified of a possible assault of a child less than two years old by Chenango County Department of Social Services on Monday. Rahn's address is listed as homeless. She remanded to the Chenango County jail on $5,000 bail by Norwich City Court Judge Michael Genute following an appearance in court Tuesday morning.


