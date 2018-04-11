Prosecution shows weapons to jury at murder trial

NORWICH – The prosecution entered several objects allegedly used as weapons and containing the victim's blood into evidence Tuesday, including a battle-axe, a 75 pound rock tabletop, a hammer, and an ashtray.

District Attorney Joseph McBride called in his ninth witness since the trial started Tuesday in the Jeremy Coates murder trial, but co-defendant turned witness, Melissa Crispell, has yet to take the stand.

Investigators testified blood splatter on the living room ceiling indicated a weapon had been swung.

Other testimony reported the victim's keys were found in a burn pit at Whaupaunaucau State Forest where the defendant's allegedly disposed of evidence. Police also testified they seized evidence stolen from Green's home that was allegedly given to a roommate of Coates, including firearms and knives. The former roommate, Randy Buck, is scheduled to testify for the prosecution later in the trial that he received the items from Coates.

Coates, 47, was initially charged with first-degree murder, assault, and robbery on September 23, 2016, but has maintained his innocence.

Crispell, 43, was originally charged with second-degree murder – among other counts of assault and robbery – but she accepted a plea deal on May 12, 2017, reducing her max time to 15-to-25 years pending the conclusion of Coates' trial. She is required to testify as part of the deal, but has yet to be called to the witness stand.