Ponies Suffer Through Bieber Fever, 5-1

BINGHAMTON – The Akron RubberDucks shutdown the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium for the second straight night, earning a 5-1 win on Tuesday. Akron starter Shane Bieber gave up just four hits in his seven-inning effort, without allowing a walk.

Akron opened up a four-run cushion on consecutive nights, doing so with a four-run sixth inning Tuesday. Willi Castro broke the scoreless tie with a two-out two-run single to plate a pair, before Mark Mathias followed with a two-run triple, putting Akron ahead 4-0.

Joseph Shaw (0-1), in his Rumble Ponies debut, was nearly flawless before the four-run top of the sixth inning. Through the first five frames, the 6-foot-5 right-hander limited the RubberDucks to just two hits without issuing a walk. He also induced 11 groundball outs before the sixth inning rally.

Bieber (1-0), meanwhile, only allowed one Rumble Pony to reach third base. In the fourth inning, Peter Alonso’s leadoff double was followed by Patrick Mazeika’s single. With one out, Kevin Taylor grounded into an inning ending double play, ending what would prove to be Binghamton’s best threat of the night.

Joe Sever’s eighth-inning RBI double off of Eric Hanhold pushed the RubberDucks lead to five and would be their final tally of the night.

Binghamton’s lone run came in the ninth inning courtesy of a pair of RubberDucks errors. Dorsyss Paulino’s dropped fly ball set up Kevin Taylor with two runners in scoring position. Taylor’s ground ball was booted by Castro, allowing Alonso to touch home for Binghamton’s only tally.

Binghamton (3-2) concludes its week-long homestand against Akron on Wednesday night. The Rumble Ponies starter is to be announced while the RubberDucks plan to utilize RHP Aaron Civale. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. at NYSEG Stadium. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Peter Alonso has a hit in each of Binghamton’s first five games (8-for-18)…Patrick Mazeika (2-for-4) collected his first hits of the season…the Rumble Ponies bullpen has garnered 25 strikeouts in 17.2 innings