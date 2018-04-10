The Place extends shoe drive benefiting Teen Program & impoverished countries

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 10th, 2018

NORWICH – The Place has extended its shoe drive benefiting its Teen Program through May 1, according to Teen Program Coordinator Breanne Krucher.

The Teen Program at The Place helps give teens educational opportunities outside the classroom, said Krucher.

"The funds will help with the cost of educational programs with Rogers Center, the Capitol Building in Albany, Corning Museum of Glass, along with [funding] guest speakers to come out and speak with teens about careers, money management, healthy living and prepare them for their future," said Krucher.


