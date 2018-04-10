Walk-off single gives Palmatier, Bobcats first win of season

BAINBRIDGE – In the bottom of the seventh inning, Bobcat Thomas Palmatier hit a single to drive Trevor Halaquist for the winning run against Unadilla Valley on Monday.

Halaquist started off the bottom of the inning with a single. On a 1-2 count in his at-bat, Palmatier lined a shot for his late game heroics as Halaquist scored from first.

The game started with the first three innings remaining scoreless. In the top of the fourth, the Storm scored a run to grab a 1-0 lead.

Unadilla Valley was able to hold onto the one run advantage until the bottom of the fifth inning when B-G tacked three runs.