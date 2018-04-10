Walk-off single gives Palmatier, Bobcats first win of season

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 10th, 2018

BAINBRIDGE – In the bottom of the seventh inning, Bobcat Thomas Palmatier hit a single to drive Trevor Halaquist for the winning run against Unadilla Valley on Monday.

Halaquist started off the bottom of the inning with a single. On a 1-2 count in his at-bat, Palmatier lined a shot for his late game heroics as Halaquist scored from first. 

The game started with the first three innings remaining scoreless. In the top of the fourth, the Storm scored a run to grab a 1-0 lead.

Unadilla Valley was able to hold onto the one run advantage until the bottom of the fifth inning when B-G tacked three runs.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 30% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook