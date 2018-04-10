3 Lady Bobcats on the mound hold Storm hitless in shut-out win

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 10th, 2018

BAINBRIDGE – Kori Thornton, Morgan Neidig and Alli Miller combined for five hitless innings, shutting out the visiting Unadilla Valley Lady Storm, 22-0 on Monday.

Starting the game off by throwing the first two innings of the no-hitter for the Bobcats was Kori Thronton as she struck out four Storm batters.

Offensively, Bainbridge-Guilford produced with the bats, totalling 15 hits on the night. Helping out her starting pitcher by producing at the plate was catcher Megan Palmatier with her second-inning home run, driving in three of Bainbridge-Guilford’s 12 runs.


