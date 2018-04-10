Norwich serves up first win season by revenging last year’s loss to the Sabers

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Norwich Purple Tornado opened the 2018 tennis season with a 5-2 win over Susquehanna Valley. The doubles play by Norwich was strong as they did not give up one set during the match, helping revenge the 6-1 loss suffered to the Sabers last season.

New year brings new combinations to the Tornado lineup but that didn’t phase Norwich as it seemed like the pairings had played together before.

Solid at both first and second doubles, the Purple dominated at both positions, giving up only 5 games total. “This is one of strongest doubles lineup we have had, top to bottom,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart. “We are off to a solid start to our season as this match shows how much improvement we have made this past off season.”