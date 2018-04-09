Robotics competition at Oxford Academy High School

Frank Speziale photo

RoboRAVE-NY took to Oxford Academy High School on Saturday, bringing a robotics education program as well as a robotics competition to Chenango County. Attendees of the education program were taught how to design, build, program, and test robots to perform a variety of tasks, while others competed in a number of events to test their robots’ design. Keynote speakers included co-director of RoboRAVE International Russ Fisher-Ives, Joseph Minafra of NAHA Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute, and Chendra Garikipati with RoboRAVE International.