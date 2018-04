NORWICH – For the third straight year, the Mid-York Concert Band will be performing a tribute to the men and women of the United States' armed forces as part of its spring concert on Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m.

The concert will take place in the Norwich High School auditorium and is free to attend, though donations will be accepted. Music director Mark Sands has confirmed that like the 2017 Spring Concert, a portion of this spring's program will be dedicated to honoring the nation's veterans.