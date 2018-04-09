NHS After Prom Committee thanks community ahead of Wednesday's fundraiser

NORWICH – In celebration of 16 years of successfully coordinating the Norwich High School After Prom Party, organizers are offering their gratitude to the community for helping drive the after party every year with their donations as the 17th after prom party approaches on May 19.

The NHS After Prom Committee is spearheaded by NHS staff and parents who aim to provide a safe, fun, substance-free destination to students after the junior prom.

"These last 16 after prom parties would not have been possible without the community's support," said NHS After Prom coordinator Kelly Collins-Colosi, who noted that the NHS After Prom Party is the longest standing after prom tradition in the county.