New Berlin gallery attracts artists from across the globe

NEW BERLIN – After a year of planning, renowned artists returned to New Berlin for the "Made in Paint" art show opening weekend Saturday, and spoke about the Golden Foundation and their work.

The opening weekend event was held in the Golden Artists Color's headquarters and was attended by guests who traveled from near and far to support the non-profit Sam and Adele Golden Foundation, speak to artists, and experience the gallery's art.

Award winning residency artist Joey Slaughter praised the Golden Foundation residency program at the event and encouraged those interested in creating art to apply for its residency program, regardless of their potential insecurities.