NORWICH – The Norwich Winterguard is traveling to East-Syracuse Minoa High School for the Mid-York Colorguard Circuit Championships on Saturday, April 7, as they are proud to present their 2018 program titled, “Imagination: A Tribute to Bob Ross.”

The guard had been undefeated for seven straight weeks and hopes to continue their streak. The group;s scheduled time to present on Saturday is at 4:34 p.m.