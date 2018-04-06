Restoration of the Sherburne Inn gets $1 million state grant

SHERBURNE – Last week, the Town of Sherburne was awarded a million dollar grant for the Sherburne Inn Restoration Project.

The grant has doubled the amount the not-for–profit project has been able to raise since it was conceived in late 2012, bringing the total raised funds to more than $2.3 million. The amount represents donations and those promised by the state.

The Town of Sherburne, spearheaded by Supervisor Charles Mastro, acted as the lead agency for the grant at the request of the project's group of volunteer directors.

“The Town of Sherburne is extremely grateful for being awarded the grant and is excited about how this funding will change Sherburne’s downtown historic district,” said Mastro. “On behalf of myself and the Sherburne Town Board, we congratulate Save The Sherburne Inn Restoration Project and extend sincere thanks to the Restore New York program.”

The grant puts the prospect of restoring the inn within the realm 2018 or 2019, with serious discussions about renting out its facility to a private hospitality firm within the year, said Kathleen M. Yasas, president of the Save The Sherburne Inn Restoration Project.