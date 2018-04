A group of All-American BMX team members stand next to the track at Grippen BMX Park as they watch the races continue throughout the day. A total of 24 riders raced Friday and Saturday of last weekend. Now the group gears up for a race on Saturday and a Paddle Party fundraiser, which will be held at the Northeast Classic Car Museum on Sunday. For more details, check out their Facebook Page, All-American BMX. (Submitted Photo)