Annual Dollars for Scholars 5k run and walk prepares for sixth year

NORWICH – Believe it or not, spring is around the corner and the 5K run season along with it. The first of the local 5K fundraiser race is the Annual Dollars for Scholars 5K run and walk, sponsored by NBT Bank.

This 5K run or walk will be held on Sunday, April 15. The Dollars for Scholars committee changed the day of the race from Saturday to Sunday in hopes that they will be able to attract runners from local track teams.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the Norwich High School track. Starting at the track, the race goes around the high school and down Midland Drive, where it continues onto Hale Street, East River Road, and then onto East Main Street before returning to the starting spot.

Participants may start arriving at the track at 8 a.m. to pick up their race packets and/or to register but must be checked in by 8:45 a.m.