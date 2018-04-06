Ponies ride Tebow magic to opening night win

BINGHAMTON – Binghamton outfielder Tim Tebow belted a three-run homer on the first pitch of his Double-A career to send the Rumble Ponies to a 6-0 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. Peter Alonso and Jeff McNeil each added home runs and four Rumble Ponies pitchers combined for a shutout in the Opening Night victory.

Before an Opening Night crowd of 5,247 could settle into their seats, Alonso put the Rumble Ponies on the board by ripping a two-run homer over the wall in left-center in the first inning.

Portland starter Teddy Stankiewicz issued a pair of two-out walks later in the inning and paid the price. With two aboard, Tebow launched the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall, pelting the batting cage to give Binghamton a five-run lead. Jeff McNeil added a solo blast in the second.

The offensive fireworks gave the Rumble Ponies pitching staff all they needed. Drew Gagnon (1-0) allowed two hits over six scoreless innings to earn the win in his Rumble Ponies debut. Austin McGeorge, Adonis Uceta and Gerson Bautista each fired blank frames in relief.

Binghamton (1-0) continues their four-game series against Portland on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Andrew Church takes the mound against RHP Dedgar Jimenez. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:50 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: The attendance of 5,247 was the second-largest home opener crowd in Binghamton history (1993 – 6,282)…Tim Tebow hit a home run in his first at-bat as a Columbia Firefly (Low-A) last year…the Rumble Ponies hit three or more home runs in a game three times last season.