Norwich Cyclones invite public to learn how it is making football safer

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 6th, 2018

NORWICH – The Norwich Cyclones will hold two public information presentations on April 11 and 12 to educate the public on the many ways the local youth football program is making the sport safer.

The presentation will take place in in Norwich High School’s Room 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., where President of Norwich Cyclones Kurt Edwards will educate attendees about specific changes in practice and curriculum that are helping to make football safer for young athletes.

“We welcome the opportunity to better educate the community about how Norwich Cyclones have made, and continue to make, strides toward making football safer,” said Edwards.


