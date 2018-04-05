Tap into Spring: Maple Celebration at Oxford Farmers’ Market

OXFORD – Ready to bid farewell to winter? Come tap into spring with a celebration of its sweetest harvest—maple syrup—this Saturday, April 7, at the final indoor Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market of the season, 10 am to 1 pm, at the Parish House Community Center of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oxford.

Maple is one of the most delectable products of our region, helping to signal the advent of spring. Freshly made 2018 maple syrup, candy, sugar, sugar coated-nuts, and maple cream will be offered by local producers Vigus Enterprise, Mead’s Maple Products, and Walling’s Maple Syrup.