Norwich Police Department executes no-knock search warrant

NORWICH – After a two month long narcotics investigation, the Norwich Police Department and the Chenango County Sheriff's Office executed a no-knock search warrant at a residence of Mitchell Street, resulting in two arrests.

Patrick J. Gilbert, 50, of Norwich was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony.

Bethann R. Freelove, 36, of Norwich was charged with fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and criminal nuisance, a class E felony.