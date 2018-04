GREENE – Greg McGowan defeated Paul Sims in the championship match to capture the 2018 Greene Bowlodrome Scratch House Tournament Saturday, March 31.

A field of Twenty-two bowlers competed in the opening round of the tournament for a chance at one of the five places to compete for the title. The tournament contests that moved on to the position rounds were Jim Milk (fifth), Matt Carr (fourth), Russ Williamson (third), Greg McGowan (second) and Paul Sims (first).